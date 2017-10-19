Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption The sector is estimated to be worth about £30m to the region

A new three-year strategy has been approved to support major events and festivals in Dumfries and Galloway.

It has been estimated the sector could provide an economic dividend of more than £30m.

The plan will offer three competitive funding streams to support events across the region depending on their scale and status.

One of the key aims of the strategy is to sustain the portfolio of seven "signature" events.

The "stand-out" cultural and sporting events are all thought to be of "national significance".

They are Wigtown Book Festival, the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival, Spring Fling, the Big Burns Supper, the Scottish Rally, the Tour of Britain and world championship ice hockey.

However, three music festivals - Eden, Electric Fields and Knockengorroch - are likely to see funding support taper off as part of the strategy.