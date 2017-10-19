A number of regeneration projects look set to receive financial support from Dumfries and Galloway Council's town centre living fund.

A total of £1m was set aside to encourage people to move back into towns and settlements in the region.

Several schemes have already benefited including the artist-led Stove Network in Dumfries.

Further projects in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Langholm are now being recommended for approval.

One would see more than £100,000 given to Cunninghame Housing Association for the demolition of a building and site clearance at Park Place in Lockerbie.

It would pave the way for an affordable housing development of up to 19 units.

Officials are also recommending funding approval to bring empty residential properties back into use at Friars Vennel and Queensberry Street in Dumfries, and High Street in Langholm.