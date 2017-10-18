From the section

Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption The incident took place at Wooplaw Community Woodland

Vandals have burned down a log cabin in a community woodland in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened between 13:00 on Monday and 09:00 on Tuesday at Wooplaw near Galashiels.

One cabin was completely destroyed and a second containing a toilet was damaged in the incident.

PC Jack Houston said the vandals had caused "significant damage to a community facility" and asked any witnesses to come forward.