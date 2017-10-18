Woodland cabin near Galashiels destroyed by fire
- 18 October 2017
- From the section South Scotland
Vandals have burned down a log cabin in a community woodland in the Scottish Borders.
The incident happened between 13:00 on Monday and 09:00 on Tuesday at Wooplaw near Galashiels.
One cabin was completely destroyed and a second containing a toilet was damaged in the incident.
PC Jack Houston said the vandals had caused "significant damage to a community facility" and asked any witnesses to come forward.