Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Keiran Esquierdo died at the scene of the accident in Kelloholm

Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old boy who was crushed to death by a heavy wooden pole in southern Scotland.

Keiran Esquierdo died at the scene of the accident in his home village of Kelloholm, in Dumfries and Galloway.

Local minister Rev William Hogg said: "The whole community is heartbroken by this tragic event and the loss of such a young life.

"All of our prayers are for Keiran's family and friends as they face such a difficult time."

Emergency services were called out to the incident on open ground in the village on Sunday afternoon.

Police investigations are continuing and the procurator fiscal has been informed.