Four wards and the medical assessment unit at Borders General Hospital have been struck by a norovirus outbreak.

NHS Borders said a number of patients had been affected and "strongly discouraged" the public from visiting.

Joint director of public health Dr Tim Patterson said norovirus could spread quickly in hospitals and the community.

He said patients, visitors and staff could all play a part in minimising the impact.

Wards 4, 5, 9 and 10 all have patients who have experienced symptoms of the bug.

People have been advised to stay away from the hospital if they or anyone in their family has had symptoms in the previous 48 hours.