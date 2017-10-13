A biker from the Scottish Borders has died in a crash on the A697 in Northumberland.

Ian Bell Whillans, 60, from the Galashiels area, was fatally injured when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a Mercedes car.

The incident happened near Cornhill on Tweed at 14:22 on Wednesday. The road was shut for three-and-a-half hours.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward with information.