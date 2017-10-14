Image caption Plastic waste is used to make the road surface being tried out in parts of Dumfries and Galloway

Pioneering technology which uses plastic waste to build roads is being given a trial in southern Scotland.

Major work is taking place on the A709 Dumfries to Lockerbie Road from 09:00 on 14 October to 17:00 on 23 October.

A road closure will be required between the Catherinefield Road and Low Road junctions near Torthorwald with diversions put in place.

The work includes the use of the new road surface which is produced by Dumfries and Galloway company MacRebur.

Last year the firm won the start-up prize in the Virgin Media Business VOOM awards.

It makes road asphalt out of plastic waste, which it claims creates a longer lasting product that is 60% stronger than standard asphalt.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was carrying out trials at "various locations" across the region.

It added that signs would be installed in advance to inform road users and cater for businesses affected by the closure.