Image caption The fire service rescue boat was called out to help recover the woman from the water

A woman had to be rescued from the River Nith in Dumfries on Thursday night.

She was pulled to safety by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's water rescue boat near the Caul at the town's Whitesands.

The Nith Inshore Rescue Boat was also launched during the operation.

The woman was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment where police said she was expected to make a full recovery.