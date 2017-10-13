Image copyright Getty Images

A five-year housing plan for the Borders could see up to 1,177 affordable homes being built.

The Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) covers the period from 2018 to 2023 and looks at local need.

The estimate of more than 1,000 homes is based on anticipated funding and assumes "all land and infrastructure challenges" can be resolved.

Mark Rowley, of Scottish Borders Council, said the "ambitious plan" could help meet local housing needs.

"Clearly house-building of this scale would also have a very positive impact on the local construction sector, and in turn on jobs and the wider economy," he said.

"The end result would provide local people with homes in Borders communities, enabling them to live and work locally.

"This would have a longer term positive impact on the local economy."

'Cash flow'

SBC's executive member for business and economic development admitted there were "some challenges" to be overcome including land supply.

"However, there have been some recent examples where developers have partnered with registered social landlords to open up undeveloped housing sites through delivery of affordable homes prior to building homes for sale," said Mr Rowley.

"This generates cash flow and income for the developers and reduces the risk from their perspective."

The council said it anticipated the majority of the new homes would be delivered by local social landlords.