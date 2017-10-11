Woman killed in A72 car accident at Blyth Bridge
- 11 October 2017
A woman has died after a car left the road and ended up in a field in the Borders.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the A72 at Blyth Bridge near West Linton at 11:55.
One woman died at the scene of the accident while a second was treated for minor injuries.
The road was closed until 16:20 and anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.