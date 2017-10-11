Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A72 in the Scottish Borders

A woman has died after a car left the road and ended up in a field in the Borders.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A72 at Blyth Bridge near West Linton at 11:55.

One woman died at the scene of the accident while a second was treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed until 16:20 and anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to contact police.