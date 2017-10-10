Image copyright Google

A swimming pool in the Borders has been shut "until further notice" after vandals smashed an external window.

Glass got into the water at the facility in Galashiels which will now have to be drained, cleaned and refilled.

Facilities Manager Ben Lamb said it was "incredibly disappointing" that the vandalism would have such a "negative impact" on so many people.

He said the timing was "frustrating" with October holidays under way.

Selkirk swimming pool has extended its opening hours to try to help cope with the situation.

Non-pool activities will be continuing at Galashiels as normal.