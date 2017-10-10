Scottish young farmers' hay bale art finalists revealed
The six finalists have been revealed for a national hay bale art competition.
More than 50 entries were received for the event run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.
The finalist clubs are Thornhill Young Farmers (Dumfries and Galloway district), West Renfrewshire Young Farmers (Clyde and Central), Crossroads Young Farmers (Ayrshire), Vale of Alford JAC (West Aberdeenshire) Strathearn JAC and Bankfoot JAC (both Perthshire).
Members were challenged to include the Scotch Lamb logo in their pieces to coincide with a push by Quality Meat Scotland to raise awareness of the brand.
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is now set to judge the finalists and select a winner.
