Scottish young farmers' hay bale art finalists revealed

Dog Image copyright SAYFC
Image caption West Renfrewshire's giant dog is one of the finalists for the art competition

The six finalists have been revealed for a national hay bale art competition.

Hay bale Image copyright SAYFC
Image caption There was a romantic feel to Strathearn's entry

More than 50 entries were received for the event run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

Bankfoot Image copyright SAYFC
Image caption Three bears feature in the Bankfoot design

The finalist clubs are Thornhill Young Farmers (Dumfries and Galloway district), West Renfrewshire Young Farmers (Clyde and Central), Crossroads Young Farmers (Ayrshire), Vale of Alford JAC (West Aberdeenshire) Strathearn JAC and Bankfoot JAC (both Perthshire).

Crossroads Image copyright SAYFC
Image caption Crossroads are in the running to be the overall winner with their clown design

Members were challenged to include the Scotch Lamb logo in their pieces to coincide with a push by Quality Meat Scotland to raise awareness of the brand.

Vale of Alford Image copyright SAYFC
Image caption A selection of animals saw Vale of Alford make the final stages of the competition

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is now set to judge the finalists and select a winner.

Bill and Ben Image copyright SAYFC
Image caption Thornhill hope to take top honours with their flowerpot men

