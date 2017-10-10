A man suffered leg and head injuries after being knocked to the ground in an attempted robbery in Stranraer.

The incident happened on waste ground on the town's Fisher Street, near a funfair, at about 20:30 on Monday.

The 35-year-old was approached by two men who knocked him down and searched his pockets.

Nothing was taken but the victim was injured in the attack and anyone who was in the area around that time is being asked to contact police.

One of the men was described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of slim to medium build with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a dark bomber-style jacket, dark trousers and spoke with a local Stranraer accent.

The second man was about 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a dark blue or navy coloured cap, glasses, a dark North Face hooded top, dark bottoms and also spoke with a local accent.

PC Scott Costly, from Police Scotland, said: "The nearby area was quite busy with the funfair being on at the time and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened here, or can help us to identify the two men involved."