Image copyright Google Image caption Proposals which could have seen the schools shut next year have been put on hold

A council has decided to "pause" plans to shut three rural schools in the face of significant opposition.

Consultation on the proposals to shut Ae, Garlieston and Kirkbean primaries came to a close last week.

It provoked objections from the communities involved as well as local politicians.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said that, in light of "wide-ranging" representations, it would take extra time to consider the views received.

It said Education Scotland had been informed of the position and a paper on the situation would be presented to the council in November.

'Negative effects'

"This very much aligns with the new revised council plan on engaging with communities to deliver collaborative solutions," a spokesman said.

When consultation began the three schools had 37 pupils in total with a combined capacity of nearly 200.

If the closures had been given the go-ahead, the primaries could have been shut by July next year.

Ae Primary parent John Magill said the pressure would be kept up to retain all three schools in the long term.

He said research into literacy and numeracy levels at rural schools and urban schools had shown that composite classes "were not shown to have any negative effects in terms of the children's attainment."

He added that the level of confidence and inter-personal skills provided favoured smaller, rural schools.

'Inexorable decline'

Mr Magill said the primaries could provide the kind of education many people wanted for their children.

"If you look at private education that is paid for by parents it is one of the first things they look for - smaller classes, more one-to-one support and a supportive environment, which we offer right across the board in all three schools," he said.

SNP MSP Joan McAlpine said she was confident the "pause" would become a "full stop".

"It is a welcome acknowledgement by the council of the strength of feeling against the proposed closures which would have resulted in the inexorable decline of the villages targeted," she said.

"Dumfries and Galloway is a vast, very rural area and education cannot be concentrated in a few urban centres."