Image caption The teenager got trapped under a wall at the Dalbeattie plant

A 19-year-old man had to be taken to hospital in Carlisle after being trapped under a wall at BSW's Kenmuir sawmill in Dalbeattie.

Police said the accident happened at the south of Scotland site on Friday.

Emergency services were called out and the teenager was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary with serious arm and leg injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.