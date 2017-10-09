Teenager hurt in Dalbeattie sawmill accident
- 9 October 2017
South Scotland
A 19-year-old man had to be taken to hospital in Carlisle after being trapped under a wall at BSW's Kenmuir sawmill in Dalbeattie.
Police said the accident happened at the south of Scotland site on Friday.
Emergency services were called out and the teenager was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary with serious arm and leg injuries.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.