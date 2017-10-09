Kirkton defibrillator attack 'defies belief'
- 9 October 2017
Police have said vandalism on a defibrillator outside a village hall in southern Scotland "defies belief".
The casing and lock were damaged overnight between Wednesday and Thursday at Kirkton in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police said the defibrillator itself had not been damaged.
PC Kennedy Anderson said it had been placed in the community to "help save lives" and asked anyone who witnessed the vandalism to come forward.