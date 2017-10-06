Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A number of mountain bikes, including the one pictured, were stolen during the break-ins

Thieves have made off with a number of "high value" mountain bikes during a spate of break-ins in the Borders.

Six bikes were taken from the garage of a house on Bonnington Road in Peebles overnight between Monday and Tuesday. One of them was later recovered nearby.

In a second incident overnight between Wednesday and Thursday another bike was taken at Rosetta Road in the town.

A third break-in attempt was made on Buccleuch Street in Innerleithen on the same night but nothing was taken.

Police believe all three incidents could be linked.

PC Bruce Dodds said: "Several high-value mountain bikes have been stolen in a short space of time, and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

"I would ask those living in the Peebles and Innerleithen areas to think if they have seen any suspicious behaviour over the last week, and if they have, to report it to police immediately."