Image caption The Whitesands has been regularly affected by flooding over the years

A £25m scheme to protect the Whitesands area of Dumfries from flooding is to go to a public inquiry.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has received confirmation from the Scottish government.

The inquiry will decide whether to take the scheme forward, modify it or abandon it entirely.

Council leader Elaine Murray said her administration firmly believed that the project was the correct one to protect the area and boost regeneration.

Depute leader Rob Davidson said the inquiry would ensure the "right scheme" was selected for the town.