Jedburgh schools campus plans submitted
- 5 October 2017
Plans have been lodged to demolish a primary to make way for a new facility merging three schools in Jedburgh.
The project is one of four to share £28m from the latest phase of the Schools for the Future programme.
It would see Parkside Primary knocked down and merged with Howdenburn Primary and Jedburgh Grammar on a campus for children aged two to 18.
If the project receives approval it is hoped the new facility at Hartrigge Park could be open by 2020.