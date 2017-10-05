South Scotland

Jedburgh schools campus plans submitted

Jedburgh campus Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

Plans have been lodged to demolish a primary to make way for a new facility merging three schools in Jedburgh.

The project is one of four to share £28m from the latest phase of the Schools for the Future programme.

It would see Parkside Primary knocked down and merged with Howdenburn Primary and Jedburgh Grammar on a campus for children aged two to 18.

If the project receives approval it is hoped the new facility at Hartrigge Park could be open by 2020.

