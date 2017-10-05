Image copyright Reuters Image caption Calvin Harris said he was unhappy at the song being used

Scots musician Calvin Harris has criticised the Conservative Party for using his hit This Is What You Came For at their annual conference.

The song, a collaboration with pop star Rihanna, was played ahead of Theresa May's keynote speech.

However, the DJ from Dumfries took to Twitter to say he had not approved the choice.

He tweeted: "I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event."