Calvin Harris unhappy over Conservative conference song
- 5 October 2017
Scots musician Calvin Harris has criticised the Conservative Party for using his hit This Is What You Came For at their annual conference.
The song, a collaboration with pop star Rihanna, was played ahead of Theresa May's keynote speech.
However, the DJ from Dumfries took to Twitter to say he had not approved the choice.
He tweeted: "I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event."
Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved - I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017
