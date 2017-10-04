A pensioner has died after a "low-speed" crash while trying to park his car in Peebles.

Police had appealed for witnesses to the incident on Venlaw View at about 10:45 on Thursday.

The 74-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital in a critical condition but has since died.

Police said that the cause of death had been "medical-related matters while behind the wheel" rather than as a result of the collision.

"There will be no further police inquiry," a spokesman added.