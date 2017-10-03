South Scotland

Peebles chicken shed proposal voted down

A plan for a poultry shed housing 32,000 chickens has been voted down by councillors.

They rejected the proposals by Glenrath Farms at Easter Happrew near Peebles despite being recommended for approval by planning officials.

They voted by five to four to turn down the scheme.

A decision was deferred on a similar scheme at Hutton Hall Barns in Berwickshire pending a site visit from planning committee members.

