If the proposals are agreed all three schools could shut in July next year

The deadline is approaching for public views on proposals to shut three rural primaries in southern Scotland.

The consultation on the fate of schools in Ae, Garlieston and Kirkbean comes to an end at 17:00.

The proposals have provoked parent-led campaigns against the moves and SNP MSP Joan McAlpine said they would have a "devastating impact on the community".

When consultation began the three schools had 37 pupils in total with a combined capacity of nearly 200.

If the closures are given the go-ahead the primaries could shut by July next year.

'Rightly angry'

Dumfries and Galloway Council's education committee agreed last year that officers should engage with schools where the pupil roll had fallen below 50% of capacity.

It said the process would serve to "identify and rationalise" the use of its buildings.

However, Ms McAlpine said she would fight the closures "every step of the way".

"The strength of feeling in Ae and Kirkbean in support of their school is palpable, and I have been impressed with how the communities have come together to fight these proposals," she said.

"Parents are rightly angry that the council is putting the future of their communities and their children's education at risk, particularly since there have been so many flaws in the consultation process."