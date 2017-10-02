Image copyright Google

Police are hunting two men who used a scooter to break into a baking business in the Borders.

The raid took place between 21:10 and 21:20 on Saturday at Border Meringues on Edinburgh Road in Jedburgh.

The men arrived on a scooter and then used it to break down the back door of the building.

They then searched the property and stole the cash drawer from the till, making off with a three-figure sum of money.

The first suspect has been described as of medium build and was wearing a light motorbike helmet with a black strip, light jumper and trousers.

The second suspect was also of medium build. He was wearing a dark motorbike helmet with a light strip, dark rain coat over a light T-shirt, and light trousers.

Det Con Elizabeth Miller said: "This break-in has resulted in the business having to temporarily close due to the damage caused and the loss of goods.

"We are eager to trace those responsible and ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or who has seen anyone matching the descriptions of the suspects, to contact police immediately."