Two sheep have died in a suspected dog attack on farmland in southern Scotland.

The incident took place on Friday morning at Nether Albie in Waterbeck in Dumfries and Galloway.

One sheep died at the scene and another had to be put down by a vet as a result of the attack.

Police said it appeared the dogs had attacked a flock of sheep in the early hours of the morning and have appealed for witnesses.

PC Rebecca McClung said: "A commotion was heard with the sheep at around 02:30.

"The cost of the two sheep is in the region of £200."

She appealed for the local community to help officers trace the owner of the dog or dogs involved in the attack.