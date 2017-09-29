A pensioner is in a critical condition in Borders General Hospital after a "low-speed" crash in Peebles.

The 74-year-old was trying to park his Suzuki Splash on Venlaw View at about 10:45 on Thursday when the accident occurred.

His car struck a parked Renault Twingo.

Police said the man may have taken unwell at the wheel, but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.