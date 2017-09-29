Pensioner critical after 'low speed' car crash in Peebles
- 29 September 2017
A pensioner is in a critical condition in Borders General Hospital after a "low-speed" crash in Peebles.
The 74-year-old was trying to park his Suzuki Splash on Venlaw View at about 10:45 on Thursday when the accident occurred.
His car struck a parked Renault Twingo.
Police said the man may have taken unwell at the wheel, but have appealed for witnesses to come forward.