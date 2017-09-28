Galloway forest search for missing walker
- 28 September 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A search operation is being carried out in the Galloway Forest Park for a walker who has been reported missing.
The alarm was raised after the man, who is in his 50s, failed to arrive as planned at a bothy in the woodland.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the south of Scotland forest at about 02:30.
Both the Galloway Mountain Rescue Team and Moffat Mountain Rescue Team have been called out to assist with the search.