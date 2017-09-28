South Scotland

Galloway forest search for missing walker

Galloway Forest Image copyright Bob Peace
Image caption The alarm was raised after the man failed to reach a bothy as planned

A search operation is being carried out in the Galloway Forest Park for a walker who has been reported missing.

The alarm was raised after the man, who is in his 50s, failed to arrive as planned at a bothy in the woodland.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the south of Scotland forest at about 02:30.

Both the Galloway Mountain Rescue Team and Moffat Mountain Rescue Team have been called out to assist with the search.

