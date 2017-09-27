Heritage 'angel' contenders across Scotland revealed
A shortlist of 12 nominees in four different categories has been revealed for the annual Scottish Heritage Angel Awards.
They range from the reconstruction of an Iron Age roundhouse to the restoration of a medieval kirk.
Organisers said the scale of the achievements of the projects involved was "truly inspiring".
The overall winner in each category will be named on 16 October at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.
Best rescue of a historic building
- Dr John Mackay, chairman of the Kirkmichael Trust, for the restoration of medieval Kirkmichael
- North East Scotland Preservation Trust, for their project to restore the B-listed buildings at Back Green, Portsoy
- Pat Cassidy and the Fairfield volunteers, for their contribution to the restoration project of the shipbuilding offices of the former Fairfield Shipbuilding & Engineering Company in Govan
Best contribution to a heritage project by a young person
- Kelvinside Academy pupil Dominic Ferrie has spent the last three years investigating the design and building of the school
- Apprentice Guides at the National Mining Museum Scotland, comprising seven pupils from Gore Glen Primary School in Gorebridge
- Libby Powers-Jones, volunteer with Kirkmichael Trust in the Black Isle
Best craftsmanship or apprentice on a heritage rescue or repair project
- Andrew Milton, apprentice, for his work on a series of projects at the Dumfries House Estate near Cumnock
- Leslie Merriman, assistant works manager at Historic Environment Scotland, for his work with the Orkney Monument Conservation Unit
- Pete Hill for the Design a Sign project with pupils from Loudon Secondary, part of the Galston Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme education and awareness programme
Best rescue, recording or interpretation of a historic place
- Coldstream Heritage Ltd and its volunteers, for their contribution to the conservation of Lennel Church
- Logie Old Graveyard Group, for their work to preserve the graveyard of the Old Kirk at Logie
- The Whithorn Trust, for their project to build a full-scale reconstruction of an Iron Age roundhouse
