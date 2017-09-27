From the section

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption The recreation of an Iron Age roundhouse in Whithorn is competing for an award

A shortlist of 12 nominees in four different categories has been revealed for the annual Scottish Heritage Angel Awards.

They range from the reconstruction of an Iron Age roundhouse to the restoration of a medieval kirk.

Organisers said the scale of the achievements of the projects involved was "truly inspiring".

The overall winner in each category will be named on 16 October at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

Best rescue of a historic building

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Dr John Mackay, chairman of the Kirkmichael Trust, is shortlisted for the trust's work on the restoration of the medieval church

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland

Dr John Mackay, chairman of the Kirkmichael Trust, for the restoration of medieval Kirkmichael

North East Scotland Preservation Trust, for their project to restore the B-listed buildings at Back Green, Portsoy

Pat Cassidy and the Fairfield volunteers, for their contribution to the restoration project of the shipbuilding offices of the former Fairfield Shipbuilding & Engineering Company in Govan

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Another award contender is in Portsoy

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption The Portsoy scheme has seen the creation of the Sail Loft Bunkhouse - a 25-bed guesthouse

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption The restoration of the shipbuilding offices of the former Fairfield Shipbuilding & Engineering Company in Govan is another contender

Best contribution to a heritage project by a young person

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Dominic Ferrie has investigated the building of Kelvinside Academy

Kelvinside Academy pupil Dominic Ferrie has spent the last three years investigating the design and building of the school

Apprentice Guides at the National Mining Museum Scotland, comprising seven pupils from Gore Glen Primary School in Gorebridge

Libby Powers-Jones, volunteer with Kirkmichael Trust in the Black Isle

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Libby Powers-Jones, right, has worked with the Kirkmichael Trust

Best craftsmanship or apprentice on a heritage rescue or repair project

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Andrew Milton, right, is included for his efforts on the Dumfries House estate in Ayrshire

Andrew Milton, apprentice, for his work on a series of projects at the Dumfries House Estate near Cumnock

Leslie Merriman, assistant works manager at Historic Environment Scotland, for his work with the Orkney Monument Conservation Unit

Pete Hill for the Design a Sign project with pupils from Loudon Secondary, part of the Galston Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme education and awareness programme

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption The Design a Sign project earned Pete Hill his nomination

Best rescue, recording or interpretation of a historic place

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Conservation efforts at Lennel Church have also been recognised

Coldstream Heritage Ltd and its volunteers, for their contribution to the conservation of Lennel Church

Logie Old Graveyard Group, for their work to preserve the graveyard of the Old Kirk at Logie

The Whithorn Trust, for their project to build a full-scale reconstruction of an Iron Age roundhouse

All images are copyrighted.