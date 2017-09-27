Coldstream hare coursing report investigated
Police are investigating a report of hare coursing near Coldstream at the weekend.
A blue Subaru Forester was seen with three men and "lurcher-type" dogs near a farm close to the town on Sunday afternoon.
Police said a number of dogs often chased one hare with money changing hands dependant on which dog killed the hare.
Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.