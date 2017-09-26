Image copyright Dougie Johnston

A hearing has been cancelled to allow for further talks in a £1.6m compensation claim over the construction of the Borders Railway.

Scottish Borders Council raised the action against Network Rail over alleged damage to roads, building and walls.

Two days had been set aside for debate at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

However, the hearing was cancelled with further discussions planned to try to reach an out-of-court settlement.

In a statement, Scottish Borders Council said: "The hearing has been postponed pending further dialogue.

"No further comment will be made while these discussions are ongoing."

The case centres on the condition of the A7 and other minor roads, with heavy trucks and plant blamed for the damage.

The council said it had paid for repairs which it argued should have been the responsibility of Network Rail.

The multi-million-pound railway between Tweedbank and Edinburgh was officially opened by the Queen in September 2015.