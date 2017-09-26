Image copyright Getty Images

Two large poultry buildings which could house 64,000 hens between them are being recommended for approval in the Scottish Borders.

Glenrath Farms want to build one structure near Easter Happrew Farmhouse in Peebles.

The other proposal is at Hutton Hall Barns in Hutton. They could house about 32,000 birds each.

Scottish Borders Council is being advised to approve the egg production plans with a string of conditions.