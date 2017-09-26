Hutton and Peebles poultry sites could house 64,000 hens
- 26 September 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two large poultry buildings which could house 64,000 hens between them are being recommended for approval in the Scottish Borders.
Glenrath Farms want to build one structure near Easter Happrew Farmhouse in Peebles.
The other proposal is at Hutton Hall Barns in Hutton. They could house about 32,000 birds each.
Scottish Borders Council is being advised to approve the egg production plans with a string of conditions.