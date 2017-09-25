South Scotland

Gilston Hill wind farm site faces second rejection

Wind turbine Image copyright Thinkstock

Councillors are being advised to refuse plans for a wind farm on the same site in the Borders as a project previously rejected by the Scottish government.

Gilston Hill Wind Farm Ltd wants to put up seven turbines on land north west of Gilston Farm, near Heriot.

A 16-turbine project in the same area - straddling the boundary with Midlothian - was turned down in 2013.

Planning officers have advised Scottish Borders Council to refuse the new plan due to its landscape impact.

Developers have said that the latest proposals have a "much smaller layout footprint", which would "dramatically" reduce that effect.

However, a report to councillors has recommended it should not proceed.

In addition to landscape impact, concerns were also raised about the effect on badgers and monitoring air traffic in the area.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites