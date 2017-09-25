Image copyright Thinkstock

Councillors are being advised to refuse plans for a wind farm on the same site in the Borders as a project previously rejected by the Scottish government.

Gilston Hill Wind Farm Ltd wants to put up seven turbines on land north west of Gilston Farm, near Heriot.

A 16-turbine project in the same area - straddling the boundary with Midlothian - was turned down in 2013.

Planning officers have advised Scottish Borders Council to refuse the new plan due to its landscape impact.

Developers have said that the latest proposals have a "much smaller layout footprint", which would "dramatically" reduce that effect.

However, a report to councillors has recommended it should not proceed.

In addition to landscape impact, concerns were also raised about the effect on badgers and monitoring air traffic in the area.