People in the Borders are being urged to hand in wheelchairs, crutches and walking frames they no longer need.

The Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership has launched an amnesty on care equipment.

Working with council-owned social care provider SB Cares, it hopes to recycle and re-issue the items.

Bathing aids, hoists, bath lifts, adapted chairs and shower stools are other pieces of equipment which can be returned.

'Sensible and efficient'

Sandra Pratt, interim chief officer for health and social care integration, said: "This is an important campaign that will help us to reclaim valuable equipment that may be lying unused in people's homes across the Borders.

"Being able to recycle equipment in this way is a sensible and efficient way for us to respond to the needs of our clients and patients and I would encourage everyone to play their part and get in touch with SB Cares so that we can arrange for items to be returned."

Philip Barr, SB Cares managing director, added: "Our team do everything they can to ensure that unused items are returned to us but this is an opportunity for the community to help us to help others.

"Every item of equipment we receive will be assessed and, wherever possible, put back into use to help someone else stay able, supported and independent."