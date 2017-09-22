A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a Hawick motorist almost two years ago.

James Miller, 64, died after his red Vauxhall Cavalier car was in collision with a white Renault lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident happened on the A7 near Teviothead on the morning of Thursday, 10 December, 2015.

Five days have been set aside for the inquiry which is due to start at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on 20 November.