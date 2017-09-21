Image copyright Google

A report has estimated Dumfries and Galloway Council could be facing a funding gap of up to £98m over the next five years.

It warned "further significant reductions in services" would be required as a result.

The report covers the period from 2018/19 to 2022/23 and estimates changes in costs and revenue streams.

The financial strategy is designed to be reviewed and updated as spending forecasts change.

It said the local authority had already delivered budget savings of £86m between 2010/11 and 2017/18.

Its five-year funding gap estimate for the future is between £64m and £98m with the "mid-range estimate" being £81m.

Council tax increases could bring that figure down to between £49m and £89m.

The authority is being warned that tackling the gap could "result in a radically different council because of the impact on activities and resources".

Councillors are being asked to consider how future budget reductions can be made while protecting priority services.