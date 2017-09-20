Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption If approved the centre for the tapestry could be completed by 2020

A planning application has been submitted to build a permanent home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in the Scottish Borders.

It would see a former post office and Poundstretcher store in Galashiels converted at a cost of £6.7m.

It has been estimated the visitor centre would create 16 jobs and attract more than 50,000 extra visitors a year.

If approved it is expected that the building would be completed by spring 2020.

Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for business and economic development, said: "The submission of the planning application for the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre is the next step towards creating one of the most significant town centre economic development projects to take place in the Scottish Borders in recent years.

"If approved, the visitor centre will be more than a home for the Great Tapestry, but also provide educational, retail and community facilities to benefit a wide variety of groups.

"The visitor centre would also be the first stage of a long-term strategy to stimulate investment in the local economy, and it is pleasing that local groups are supportive of this approach."

He said the council and its partners were committed to engaging with local organisations to ensure they remained "at the heart" of regenerating the town.

The Scottish government will contribute about £2.5m towards the scheme and SBC has earmarked £3.5m.

It leaves a funding shortfall of about £700,000, but it is hoped that other organisations will provide support.