Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A7 between Galashiels and Stow

Police are trying to trace a driver after a teenage cyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run incident on the A7.

It happened on the route between Galashiels and Stow at about 13:10 on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was cycling north towards Stow when he was struck by the vehicle, which failed to stop and continued heading north.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

Insp Tony Hodges said: "Luckily on this occasion the cyclist suffered minor injuries, however, the circumstances could have been much worse.

"The road was busy at the time of the incident and we are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle, who could have been in a black hatchback type car.

"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was travelling on the road around the time of the incident, to contact us and assist with our inquiries."