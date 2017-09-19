Image copyright Google

A £200,000 upgrade to theatre services at the Galloway Community Hospital will be carried out next month.

It will see state of the art equipment installed at the day surgery unit of the Stranraer facility.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it would allow the hospital to continue to provide "excellent, safe and effective health care" for the community.

The work begins on 2 October and is scheduled to take four weeks to complete.

The health board said that although there would be some disruption during the upgrade, measures would be put in place to ensure "minimal procedural delays".