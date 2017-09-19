Image copyright SNS Image caption Both men were jailed for stealing the medal won at the Winter Olympics in 2002

Two men have been jailed for more than three years each for stealing a gold medal won by curler Rhona Martin at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Stewart Pettigrew, 34, had denied the offence but was found guilty by a jury at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

Charlie Walker, 25, had previously admitted breaking into Dumfries Museum and taking medals and other items.

Pettigrew was jailed for three years and 10 months and Walker for three years and seven months.

Image copyright Google Image caption The medal was on display in Dumfries Museum as part of a special exhibition

The Olympian, now Rhona Howie, had told the court how she was "gutted" when she found out about the theft in April 2014.

She had loaned the medal - along with other items from her career - for a special exhibition set up at the museum to coincide with a curling event in the area.

Shown a photograph of the medal and asked if it would be possible to get a replacement she replied: "It is irreplaceable."

The two men were jailed for breaking into the museum and stealing sporting medals, a chain of office and a casket containing a historical scroll.