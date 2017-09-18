Image caption Burns' mausoleum in the churchyard was targeted in the incident

Vandals have targeted the burial place of Scotland's national bard Robert Burns in Dumfries.

The mausoleum in St Michael's churchyard was one of a number of places left daubed in paint.

Police Scotland said the incident occurred at about 01:45 on Monday morning.

A number of gravestones, the church doors and the mausoleum were covered with graffiti. Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Image caption A number of graves in the area around Burns' final resting place were daubed with graffiti

PC Christopher Trosh said: "This appears to be a case of wanton vandalism on what after all is a sacred place.

"We have information that a person was in the churchyard at around 01:43 this morning, spending some time there.

"We are examining the 'tag' of the graffiti and would ask that anyone who can help us identify the person responsible get in touch with us at Dumfries on the 101 number, or if they want to remain anonymous then through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."