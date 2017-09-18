Image copyright Google Image caption The arrests follow an incident in which a pensioner's life savings were stolen in Carnegie Street

Three men have been arrested in connection with a break-in during which a pensioner's life savings were stolen from his home in Dumfries.

Det Insp Dean Little said the public response to an appeal for information about the theft in the town's Carnegie Street had been "excellent".

Police said all of the men arrested were from the Dumfries area.

Officers also renewed an appeal for information particularly from anyone offered £100 notes in recent days.