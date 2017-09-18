Tractor fire closes A75 near Annan
- 18 September 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The A75 in Dumfries and Galloway has been closed in both directions as a result of a tractor fire.
The incident was reported at about 11:20 about one mile west of Annan.
There were reports of heavy traffic and long tailbacks around the burning vehicle.
Drivers have been advised to expect delays or try to take an alternative route if possible.