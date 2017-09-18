Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Concerns were raised about the wind farm's impact on the landscape around Loch Doon

The Scottish government has approved 18 turbines in southern Scotland despite fears over their impact on the landscape around Loch Doon.

E.On has been given consent - with conditions - for the development near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway.

Dumfries and Galloway Council, East Ayrshire Council and Scottish Natural Heritage all voiced concern about the effect on the nearby loch.

The Scottish government said steps had been taken to mitigate the impact.

The turbines of the Benbrack project will be located within Dumfries and Galloway where the local authority did not object to the development.

'Natural beauty'

However, it did voice fears over its "significant and adverse" impact on the character and setting of the area.

East Ayrshire Council, as a neighbouring authority, did submit an objection about the potential effect on tourism and recreation.

SNH was also particularly concerned about the impact on the loch.

In light of the number of issues raised, the Scottish government held a public inquiry into the scheme.

It concluded that the company had done what it could to mitigate any effect on the "natural beauty of the countryside" in the area.

It granted permission for the development but with a string of conditions.