A timescale for the rollout of a new multi-bin waste collection scheme is set to be outlined - three years after a pilot project was put in place.

The kerbside service has been running in Wigtownshire since 2014.

However, the rollout to the rest of Dumfries and Galloway has been slower than anticipated due to operational difficulties encountered.

It is now hoped a detailed report - including the timetable of a rollout - can be put forward in November.

Dumfries and Galloway Council used to provide only one wheelie bin per household thanks to an Eco Deco plant which could process all waste together.

Storage costs

However, new regulations prompted the council to agree to move to a multi-bin system in 2012.

Two years later it was introduced on a pilot basis in Wigtownshire but the rollout to the rest of the region has not happened as quickly as was hoped.

Earlier this year it emerged that the council had spent more than £300,000 renting storage space to store the thousands of unused bins and other recycling equipment.

Department director Alistair Speedie has now told councillors that a detailed report on the pilot scheme will be presented to committee in November.

He said it would include timescales for rolling out the new refuse collection service regionwide.