Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Concerns were raised about a previous proposal's effect on radar equipment

A renewed bid is being made to build a wind farm on a site previously rejected amid fears it would interfere with RAF radar systems.

Scottish Borders Council turned down the plan for eight turbines at Barrel Law near Roberton in 2013.

The Ministry of Defence had objected due to possible interference with radar at RAF Spadeadam and seismic monitoring at Eskdalemuir.

A fresh application - for seven turbines - has now been lodged.

The previous application by ABO Wind UK was taken to appeal but refusal was confirmed by a Scottish government reporter in 2014.

However, it has now come back with a revised bid which it hopes addresses previous concerns.

Its environmental assessment has concluded that the effect of the operational turbines on radar and seismic equipment would not be significant.