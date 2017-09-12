Four arrested over Dumfries drugs seizure
- 12 September 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested four people following the seizure of drugs and cash near Dumfries.
Officers discovered heroin with a street value of about £50,000 and a large quantity of cash on Monday.
Two men, aged 71 and 41 from Dumfries, a 35-year-old woman from the town and a 43-year-old man from Paisley have been arrested.
Police said a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.