Police have arrested four people following the seizure of drugs and cash near Dumfries.

Officers discovered heroin with a street value of about £50,000 and a large quantity of cash on Monday.

Two men, aged 71 and 41 from Dumfries, a 35-year-old woman from the town and a 43-year-old man from Paisley have been arrested.

Police said a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.