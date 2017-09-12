South Scotland

Rain warning across southern Scotland

Weather alert Image copyright Met Office

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for a slice of southern Scotland.

The yellow "be aware" alert runs from 17:00 on Tuesday until 08:00 on Wednesday with a "small chance" of flooding of homes and businesses.

The Met Office said the rain could lead to spray and difficult driving conditions.

However, a warning of potential winds gusting up to 75mph overnight has now been cancelled.

