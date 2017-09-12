Rain warning across southern Scotland
- 12 September 2017
- From the section South Scotland
A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for a slice of southern Scotland.
The yellow "be aware" alert runs from 17:00 on Tuesday until 08:00 on Wednesday with a "small chance" of flooding of homes and businesses.
The Met Office said the rain could lead to spray and difficult driving conditions.
However, a warning of potential winds gusting up to 75mph overnight has now been cancelled.