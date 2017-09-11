Image copyright Google Image caption A "substantial" reward is being offered for information about the break-in

A "substantial" reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a pensioner's life savings were stolen in Dumfries.

Jewellery and money worth a six-figure sum were taken from the 75-year-old's home in Carnegie Street last week.

Police said his family was now offering a reward for information about the break-in which leads to a conviction.

Det Con Lee Moscrop said many of the items of jewellery taken were of sentimental value and irreplaceable.

"This reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this sickening crime," he said.

Items including jewellery, watches and cash, including American dollars, were stolen in the incident between 17:00 on Thursday and 11:30 on Friday.

The man was away from home for the night when the theft took place.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.