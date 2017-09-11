Kelso ram sales break £3m barrier
11 September 2017
From the section South Scotland
Sales at Europe's largest one-day ram sale in the Scottish Borders broke the £3m barrier.
In total £3.15m was spent at Springwood Park in Kelso on Friday, with nearly 5,500 animals sold on the day.
The top price fetched was £23,000, with sellers attending from throughout the United Kingdom.
The ram sales, staged by the Border Union Agricultural Society, were first held in 1836 and last year fell just short of the £3m sales mark.