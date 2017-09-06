Galloway Viking hoard display extended

Image caption The display will now run until the end of October

The Galloway Viking treasure hoard is to remain on show in Edinburgh for an extra four weeks "due to demand".

A donation recently took the £2m bid to house it permanently at the National Museum of Scotland to its halfway mark.

The current display of a selection of the items was scheduled to come to an end on 1 October but that has now been extended to 29 October.

National Museums Scotland (NMS) has until 12 November to reach its funding goal to give it a permanent home.

The Galloway Viking hoard was discovered in south west Scotland in 2014 and both Dumfries and Galloway Council and NMS made bids to host it.

It was ultimately allocated to NMS but it was given six months to raise the money needed to "save the hoard for the nation".

If successful, it has promised that a "significant and representative proportion" of the items will be loaned to a new art gallery being built in Kirkcudbright.